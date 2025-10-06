Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander Chile $BSAC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 120.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Banco Santander Chile were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 54,450.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander Chile by 3,456.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSAC opened at $26.55 on Monday. Banco Santander Chile has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Banco Santander Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 24.32%.The firm had revenue of $757.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

