Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 10.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

