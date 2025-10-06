Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after purchasing an additional 294,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 444,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $170.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

