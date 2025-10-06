Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,961,000 after purchasing an additional 102,365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $141.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

