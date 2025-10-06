Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Bread Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $63,458.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. The trade was a 11.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.