Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,103 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.69.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $258.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $196.04 and a one year high of $279.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.63.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

