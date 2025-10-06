Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 10,085 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,233.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 815,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 821.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 463,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,519,000 after buying an additional 412,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,946,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after buying an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 995,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 325,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

