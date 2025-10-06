Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 9,473 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Qualys worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 35.0% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 7,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $131.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $75,799.51. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,690.73. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $520,405.20. Following the sale, the director owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,198.68. This trade represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $5,194,717 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.