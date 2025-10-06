Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,055 Shares of International Paper Company $IP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in International Paper by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,850.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

View Our Latest Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.