Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,370 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,979,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE AME opened at $183.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average of $177.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Melius Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

