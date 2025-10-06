Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 54,753 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,753 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.00.

Snap-On Price Performance

SNA opened at $347.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.60. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $284.38 and a 12-month high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

