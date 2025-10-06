Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Nextracker worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,445 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 72.5% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after buying an additional 1,105,617 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nextracker by 4.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,309,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,179,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,243,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter valued at about $58,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nextracker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $399,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,920. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,830,915.39. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock worth $2,053,385. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $77.13 on Monday. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.91.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

