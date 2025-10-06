Signaturefd LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,780,000 after buying an additional 85,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,614 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 68.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 397,267 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $200.74 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $17,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,492,036 shares of company stock worth $232,607,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

