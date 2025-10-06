Signaturefd LLC Buys 107 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 7,861.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 51.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 602.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $394,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.76.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $226.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.34 and a 1-year high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.