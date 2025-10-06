Signaturefd LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSM. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 62.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $79,000.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,168.46. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 76,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.45, for a total value of $11,129,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,252.45. This represents a 67.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,568 shares of company stock worth $28,305,070 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Insmed from $154.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Insmed from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Insmed from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Insmed stock opened at $157.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

