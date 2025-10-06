Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGLS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,883,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 254,686 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 741.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 119,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 105,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 42.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,703,000 after acquiring an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 816,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,397,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the first quarter worth $5,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.83. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $60.25 and a one year high of $90.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

