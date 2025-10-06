Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 436.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Sunrun by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sunrun by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 25,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $512,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 655,734 shares in the company, valued at $13,114,680. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,604.28. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,092 shares of company stock worth $3,464,174 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 120.59%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

