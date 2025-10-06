Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 331.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,949,000 after buying an additional 1,553,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,669,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 640.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 508,318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 439,693 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 873,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 328,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

Shares of GMED opened at $60.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,948.64. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

