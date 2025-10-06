Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraShort Gold $GLL

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Gold Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:GLL opened at $16.42 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.