Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,491 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.4% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 48.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

PLNT opened at $100.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.93. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 110.18%. The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.54.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

