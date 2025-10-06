State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,938 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DEA opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The company had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

