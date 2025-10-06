State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,525 Shares of Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 348.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Moderna by 1,129.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 price target on Moderna in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Moderna Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MRNA opened at $28.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.01. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 94.31%.The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.