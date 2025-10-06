State Street Corporation $STT Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after buying an additional 674,120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $42,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of State Street by 404.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,469,000 after acquiring an additional 469,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on State Street from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $118.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

