Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,168 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $710.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total transaction of $12,181,113.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,665 shares of company stock worth $164,584,215 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $880.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $812.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

