Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.1% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE XOM opened at $113.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

