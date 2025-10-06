Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 376.2% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $162.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.91.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.