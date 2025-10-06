Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) versus Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Town Sports International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $16.48 billion 5.18 $2.88 billion $13.34 23.57 Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 20.97% 47.15% 10.19% Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Town Sports International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 0 4 19 1 2.88 Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus price target of $326.95, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Royal Caribbean Cruises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Royal Caribbean Cruises is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Town Sports International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Town Sports International

(Get Free Report)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.