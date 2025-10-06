TransUnion $TRU Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,674,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,264,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,804,000 after buying an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,877,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,761,000 after buying an additional 4,128,104 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,411,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,156,000 after buying an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 15.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,146,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,144,000 after buying an additional 418,693 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.08%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,408.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $919,839 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

