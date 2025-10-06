Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,082,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,452,949,000 after buying an additional 1,677,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,979,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,847,953,000 after buying an additional 1,651,954 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $373,240,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 14,277,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,003,569,000 after acquiring an additional 955,392 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $349.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.81. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm has a market cap of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

