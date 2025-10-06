Trivium Point Advisory LLC Sells 959 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Trivium Point Advisory LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.2% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

