Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.