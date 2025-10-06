Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2025

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUFree Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.