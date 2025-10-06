Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,890.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 121,333.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 163.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.