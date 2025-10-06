Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,170 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FBIN. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7%

FBIN opened at $52.86 on Monday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

