Truist Financial Corp Buys 195,906 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 131.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,906 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $23.00.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.