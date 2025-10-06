Truist Financial Corp Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

