Truist Financial Corp Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Allegion by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average of $149.98.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. This represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $634,777.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.