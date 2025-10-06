Truist Financial Corp Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 17.7% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 71.0% during the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Carrier Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 129.9% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

CARR opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

