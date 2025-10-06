Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 137.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

