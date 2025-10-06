Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.52. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.97.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

