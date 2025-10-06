Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,741,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 12.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLTO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.