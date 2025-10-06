Truist Financial Corp Purchases 114 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $9,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after acquiring an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,070,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,091,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,409,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin purchased 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $282.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.03 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $359.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.