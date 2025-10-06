Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $10,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 186.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 98.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NYSE:STT opened at $116.35 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

