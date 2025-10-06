Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,683 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $305.01 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

