Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

IDEX Trading Up 1.1%

IEX stock opened at $166.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

IDEX announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

