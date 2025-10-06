Ubiquiti Inc. $UI Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 14,300.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $661.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $536.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.18. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.41 and a 1-year high of $689.36.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.67.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

