Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Receives $420.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $420.6667.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $394.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.69 and a 200 day moving average of $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $397.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 162,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 38.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.