Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.78 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

