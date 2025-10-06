Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 222.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after buying an additional 207,784 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 367,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 62,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 58,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of VKTX opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

