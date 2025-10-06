Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Boosted by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.5% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 83.1% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

