Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) vs. Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Critical Analysis

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Allient and Vishay Precision Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allient 2.75% 9.97% 4.67% Vishay Precision Group -0.43% 1.72% 1.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allient and Vishay Precision Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allient $519.60 million 1.43 $13.17 million $0.86 50.85 Vishay Precision Group $295.28 million 1.46 $9.91 million ($0.09) -360.27

Allient has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Precision Group. Vishay Precision Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of Allient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Allient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allient and Vishay Precision Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allient 0 3 0 0 2.00 Vishay Precision Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Allient presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.96%. Vishay Precision Group has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.10%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Allient.

Risk and Volatility

Allient has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allient beats Vishay Precision Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allient

Allient Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives. The company sells its products to end customers and original equipment manufacturers in vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets through direct sales force, authorized manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Allient Inc. in August 2023. Allient Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

